Las Vegas police arrest man in connection to fight that led to fatal shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Aug. 22 at about 7:19 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Calcaterra Circle.

According to LVMPD, arriving officers located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds in an alley.

Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

LVMPD Homicide Section says the investigation indicates the victim was in a fight with 25-year-old Moufassa Haulcy.

On Aug. 23, Haulcy was arrested and taken to the Clark County Detention Center for open murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.