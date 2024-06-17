Las Vegas police arrest 12 sex offenders after compliance check operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have arrested 12 sex offenders throughout Clark County who were not compliant with their registration.
According to LVMPD, sex offenders are required to register and verify their address with law enforcement, based on the tier they have been assigned to.
- Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly
- Tier 2 offenders are required to check in twice a year
- Tier 1 offenders are required to check in once a year
During a summer sex offender compliance check, LVMPD officials say they contacted 1,840 sex offenders across the valley and 12 were arrested for failing to obey sex offender registration laws.
The offenders that were arrested include:
- 43-year-old David Duenas
- 45-year-old David Perry
- 51-year-old John Simmons
- 39-year-old Jeremiah Gard
- 60-year-old Ryan Hamm
- 62-year-old Brian Monegan
- 26-year-old Casey Saunders
- 49-year-old Scott Billings
- 29-year-old Giezi Burrion-Diaz
- 65-year-old Lawrence Sayles
- 51-year-old Nathaniel Whaley
- 62-year-old Anthony Buncie
LVMPD says the public has access to a website and mobile app called Offender Watch, which lists the addresses of sex offenders in the area. According to a press release, this "can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid."
You can learn more here.