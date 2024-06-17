Las Vegas police arrest 12 sex offenders after compliance check operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have arrested 12 sex offenders throughout Clark County who were not compliant with their registration.

According to LVMPD, sex offenders are required to register and verify their address with law enforcement, based on the tier they have been assigned to.



Tier 3 offenders are required to check in quarterly

Tier 2 offenders are required to check in twice a year

Tier 1 offenders are required to check in once a year

During a summer sex offender compliance check, LVMPD officials say they contacted 1,840 sex offenders across the valley and 12 were arrested for failing to obey sex offender registration laws.

The offenders that were arrested include:



43-year-old David Duenas

45-year-old David Perry

51-year-old John Simmons

39-year-old Jeremiah Gard

60-year-old Ryan Hamm

62-year-old Brian Monegan

26-year-old Casey Saunders

49-year-old Scott Billings

29-year-old Giezi Burrion-Diaz

65-year-old Lawrence Sayles

51-year-old Nathaniel Whaley

62-year-old Anthony Buncie

LVMPD says the public has access to a website and mobile app called Offender Watch, which lists the addresses of sex offenders in the area. According to a press release, this "can be a great tool for parents to identify houses they may want their children to avoid."

You can learn more here.