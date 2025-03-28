Las Vegas police announce arrests in scam that targeted valley job-seekers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have made arrests in a fraud case that targeted people seeking employment in the Las Vegas Valley.

On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of two people in the investigation that began almost two months ago.

Police identified the suspects as 41-year-old Juan Vera and 39-year-old Fabiola Llanes.

Vera and Llanes are suspected of an employment scam that centered around a business in the 3100 block of East Sunset Road.

In previous statements about the case, Metro police said multiple victims reported responding to an online ad seeking third-party delivery drivers to work for Amazon.

Applicants were instructed to fill out an application and provide a $200 fee in person. Some victims reported submitting sensitive information including their social security numbers and even banking information. Others told Channel 13 they were asked to provide a urine sample, as well.

Police tell us the victims were told to return to the business at a later date for an interview — but when they came back, they found it empty.

Metro police confirmed the business was in no way affiliated with Amazon.

Police tell us both suspects were taken into custody by the Chicago Police Department and are expected to be extradited to Las Vegas to face charges.