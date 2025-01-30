LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is investigating a fraud incident in southeast Las Vegas that left many vulnerable.

On Jan. 21, Metro police said an online ad was posted for third-party delivery drivers to work for Amazon. Las Vegas residents were directed to fill out an application and provide a $200 fee in person at the 3100 block of East Sunset Road.

Metro said the fees were in several gift forms, including cash, checks and cash credit.

All applicants were given a later date to return for an interview. That's when Metro police said the residents who returned found the business vacant.

Metro police investigating fraud operation by business in southeast valley

Multiple people who were affected spread information online about the scam, which caused a large number of residents to come to the business and report it to the police.

Financial crime detectives are investigating the incident. Metro is working with the Clark County Department of Business Licensing to determine how long the business has been operating in the valley.

Metro police confirmed that the business is not affiliated with Amazon.