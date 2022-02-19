Watch
Las Vegas murder suspect arrested for speeding in school zone

Posted at 9:08 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 00:08:21-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man charged with murder in a 2020 fatal shooting was arrested after being stopped for speeding in a school zone.

A police report said 32-year-old Dennis Vasquez was arrested Wednesday after a Clark County School District officer stopped him and did a records check that showed Vasquez was wanted on a warrant. A judge ordered that Vasquez remain jailed pending a future court appearance.

The warrant stemmed from the 2020 death of 30-year-old Daniel Vesper from multiple gunshot wounds.

Court records didn't list an attorney for Vasquez who might speak on his behalf.

