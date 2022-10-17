Las Vegas Metropolitan Police to offer new details on shooting that killed Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will discuss the events that led up to the death of Officer Truong Thai on Monday afternoon.

Assistant Sheriff Andrew Walsh is expected to reveal new details about the incident in a press conference at 2 p.m.

Thai, 49, was shot in the torso on Thursday, Oct. 13 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. He died at Sunrise Hospital.

24-year-old Tyson Shawn Jordan Hampton was apprehended several blocks from the shooting scene near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive. Prosecutors say he fired 18 shots in an exchange of gunfire with Thai and another responding officer, since identified as Ryan Gillihan.

Hampton's girlfriend's mother was also wounded in the shooting, authorities said.

He made an initial appearance in court last week and is being held without bail.

Gillihan was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.

Thai was a 23-year veteran of the LVMPD who served as a patrol and training officer, a financial crimes investigator, and a firearms instructor throughout his career, the department said previously. He is the father to a 19-year-old daughter, and was also an avid volleyball player and coach.