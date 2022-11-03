Las Vegas man pleads multiple child sexual exploitation crimes day before trial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Department of Justice, a Las Vegas resident pleaded guilty to multiple child sexual exploitation crimes one day before the start of his federal jury trial.

38-year-old Stephen Thomas Parshall pleaded guilty on October 31 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of coercion and enticement, and one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography. U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey scheduled sentencing for February 6, 2023.

According to court documents, during protests on May 30, 2020, law enforcement learned of Parshall’s membership in the “Boogaloo” movement and his involvement in a conspiracy to cause destruction of government property in Las Vegas. The “Boogaloo” movement is a decentralized ideological network that believes in a coming second U.S. civil war and espouses anti-government and anti-law enforcement rhetoric. Law enforcement officers located 10 images of child sexual abuse material, and numerous images of child erotica, on Parshall’s cellular phone after he was arrested. Investigators identified Victim 1, a child under the age of 18 years old, in two of the child sexual abuse images located on Parshall’s phone. Parshall forced Victim 1 to perform sex acts upon him while he photographed it.

Investigators also located social media conversations on a second cell phone owned by Parshall, under account names “cptkiwi1”, “nopictoobad”, and “pervysage”. In some of those social media conversations, Parshall messaged with Victim 2, another child under 18 years old, and convinced Victim 2 to take sexually explicit pictures. Victim 2 sent the requested child sexual abuse material to Parshall.

Additionally, in separate social media conversations, Parshall traded child pornography material with other users.

At sentencing, Parshall faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison for each count of sexual exploitation, a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to a maximum of life in prison for coercion and enticement, a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to a maximum of 20 years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography, a $250,000 fine for each count, and a $5,000 assessment under the Justice for Victims Trafficking Act for each count. Under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, Parshall will also be required to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Bianca Pucci and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Portz are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit justice.gov.