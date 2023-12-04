Las Vegas man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl through the mail.

According to the Justice Department, in Feb. 2022, then-21-year-old Colin. Andrew Shapard mailed a package with "numerous" fentanyl pills to a man in Park City, Utah.

Investigators said the man took the pills, which caused him to lose consciousness. The victim's father found him and called 911. After arriving at the hospital, investigators said medical personnel were able to give the victim Narcan. Although he was hospitalized, he did survive. The next day, Drug Enforcement Administration agents found blue M30 fentanyl pills, which were allegedly purchased from Shapard.

According to investigators, Shapard mailed opioids to Utah several times. He is also accused of sending pills to an undercover DEA agent. Shapard allegeldy told the agent the pills he's accused of selling "were legitimate pharmaceutical pills from Canada" and didn't contain fentanyl.

On Friday, Shapard pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance that resulted in serious bodily injury. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 4, 2024.