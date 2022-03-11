Las Vegas man accused of selling pills laced with fentanyl to DEA agent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been charged in a fentanyl-shipping scheme that's alleged to have taken place between Nevada and Utah, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Colin Andrew Shapard, 21, is facing six counts related to the distribution of the drug that is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

Authorities allege Shapard shipped fentanyl-laced pills from the Las Vegas valley to Utah. He is also accused of sending pills to an undercover DEA agent.

Prosecutors say they have images showing packages of fentanyl-laced pills being sent from a post office in Las Vegas.

Shapard allegedly told a DEA agent that the pills he's accused of selling were legitimate pharmaceutical pills from Canada and did not contain fentanyl.

An 18-year-old male in Park City, Utah allegedly overdosed on pills he obtained from Shapard. Prosecutors say investigators obtained text messages that showed the victim bought the pills from Shapard, and that the victim had fentanyl in his system when he was tested at a hospital.

The charges Shapard faces include one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and five counts of distribution of fentanyl.