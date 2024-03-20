Las Vegas man gets prison time for stealing firearms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is getting prison time after pleading guilty to multiple firearms charges.

On Aug. 2, 2023, a Las Vegas police officer approached 24-year-old Domineaq Marchell Wilson, also known as Tension, and three others in a parking lot behind an apartment building.

The officer noticed the ignition of two motorcycles had been torn out and at least one of the motorcycles was running without a key. The officer also saw the grip of a pistol protruding from the waistband of Wilson's pants. That's when court documents state Wilson grabbed the grip and ran away from the officer. The officer caught Wilson as he tried to climb over a wall.

According to the Justice Department, the officer recovered a Browning Black Label .380 semiautomatic pistol, which had been stolen from a licensed gun owner in Overton. A Glock G42 semiautomatic pistol was also located in Wilson's backpack, which had been stolen from a private citizen in Henderson.

At the time, police said Wilson was on state supervision after being convicted of two previous felonies in Nevada.

In December, Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. On Friday, Wilson was sentenced to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.