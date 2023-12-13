Las Vegas man pleads guilty to stolen firearms charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing jail time after pleading guilty to multiple firearms charges.

According to the Justice Department, Domineaq Marchell Wilson, also known as "Tension", "unlawfully" had a Browning Black Label .380 semiautomatic pistol and a Glock G42 semiautomatic pistol.

On August 2, 2023, a Las Vegas police officer approached Wilson and three others in a parking area behind an apartment building. Investigators said the officer saw the ignition of two motorcycles had been torn out and one of the motorcycles was running without a key. The officer said Wilson had the Browning pistol in his waistband. Court documents state Wilson admitted that he grabbed the grip of the gun and ran away from the officer. He was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Wilson admitted the Browning pistol had been stolen from someone in Overton on July 25, 2023 and the Glock pistol had been stolen from someone in Henderson. At the time, Wilson was on "state supervision" due to being convicted of two separate felonies in Nevada.

On Tuesday, Wilson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and is facing up to 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 6, 2024.