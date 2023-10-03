Las Vegas man gets prison time after armed carjackings, shooting at police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to two armed carjackings, shooting at police during a pursuit, and intentionally crashing into a patrol car that was chasing him.

This happened on Aug. 11, 2022.

Police said they were investigating 41-year-old Justin Venegas for a robbery and carjacking that happened on May 20, 2022. On Aug. 11, while he was stopped at an intersection, video showed Venegas point a gun at the driver of a white Chevy Avalanche, told them to get out of the vehicle, and took off.

During the pursuit, Venegas reached out of the driver's window and fired several rounds at the officers' patrol vehicle. At least one round hit the windshield and officers returned fire, which didn't hit the truck.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Police said Venegas then blocked a car on the road at Desert Inn and Jones and attempted to carjack a second vehicle. Video from an LVMPD helicopter showed Venegas shoot the woman as she backed away. As the pursuit continued, Venegas collided head-on with a K9 patrol vehicle. The officer in that vehicle was taken to University Medical Center and treated for minor injuries before being released to recover at home. The police K-9, Boris, wasn't hurt in the crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Venegas was taken into custody and investigators found a Smith and Wesson M&P Shield with an "obliterated" serial number. Police said Venegas is a convicted felon and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

On Oct. 1, 2022, while at the Nevada Southern Detention Center, investigators said Venegas punched a detention officers in the face. The officer had facial fractures, lacerations, and a dislocated thumb because of the incident.

Venegas previously pleaded guilty to two counts of carjacking, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of assault on a federal officer which inflicts bodily injury.

According to the Justice Department, on Monday, Venegas was sentenced to 23 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.