Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting turned car chase

Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 8.05.46 PM.png
RTC
We are watching a traffic cam that is showing a large police presence on Decatur and Charleston. LVMPD said the car chase ended here and the suspect is in custody.
Screen Shot 2022-08-11 at 8.05.46 PM.png
Posted at 7:46 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 23:07:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting occurred as the result of a robbery and led to a car chase.

Las Vegas police have detained one person after an officer-involved shooting near Pecos and Cheyenne. Police apprehended the suspect on Charleston and Decatur.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:12 p.m., LVMPD reports.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH