Suspect in custody after officer-involved shooting turned car chase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting occurred as the result of a robbery and led to a car chase.

Las Vegas police have detained one person after an officer-involved shooting near Pecos and Cheyenne. Police apprehended the suspect on Charleston and Decatur.

The call for the shooting came in at 7:12 p.m., LVMPD reports.

Police say they’re currently in a vehicle pursuit with the person involved in this.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.