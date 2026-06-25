LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning the Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife 20 years ago has died before his first appearance in court

David Vander Meer was facing murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer.

She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006.

During court Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the defendant was deceased.

WATCH the full hearing here:

FULL COURT HEARING: Las Vegas man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearance, attorney says

Investigators originally ruled her death an accident, but police say new tips led to his arrest this week.

Court documents allege Vander Meer increased the couple's life insurance policies before the trip.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt sat down with Bernadette's family in the wake of his arrest, and they told her they never stopped hoping for justice.

Family of Bernadette Vander Meer reacts to arrest of her husband in 2006 death at Zion National Park

Vander Meer previously served as a church youth pastor, and according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, he was taken into custody while working at TruFusion, a yoga studio located in Summerlin.

Vander Meer worked at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain, but the school told us he had been placed on administrative leave.