Las Vegas man arrested for sex trafficking teenage girl

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested and is facing charges after being accused of sex trafficking a teenage girl in California.

According to the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force, on July 9, investigators received information about a 14-year-old who was being exploited for "purposes of commercialized sex."

Later that day, investigators located the girl in Anaheim and started an investigation into who was responsible for trafficking her.

With help from the California Highway Patrol Border Division's Investigative Services Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, less than 12 hours later, they identified the man as 36-year-old Marcus Boyd.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle that he was driving. However, police said Boyd took off and led officers on a short vehicle pursuit. Then, he got out of the vehicle and tried to run away before officers caught up to him and arrested him.

Boyd is facing several charges, including human trafficking a minor, pandering a minor, possession of a silencer, and evading a police officer.

He was booked into the Anaheim Police Department's Detention Facility and held on $1 million bail. Clark County Detention Center records show that Boyd was extradited and is in custody in Las Vegas. A hearing is scheduled for Monday morning.