Las Vegas man arrested after fatal crash, showed signs of impairment, authorities say

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after a Christmas Eve crash that killed one person.

Around 6:22 p.m. on Dec. 24, Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash in the area of Mile Post 3 on Highway 91 in Littlefield.

A Ford truck was heading north on Highway 91, authorities said, when it crossed the center line and hit a Toyota truck that was traveling south.

After the crash, the driver of the Ford, identified as 46-year-old Michael Doan, ran from the scene, authorities said.

Deputies found Doan hiding not far from the crash, and he admitted to his involvement in the wreck and showed signs of alcohol impairment.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, and a Toyota passenger was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota driver has been identified as 59-year-old Donald Alan Thurston of Prineville, Oregon.

Doan was taken to the Mohave County jail where he is held on charges of 2nd-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Additional felony charges have been filed including manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage, failure to remain at an accident scene involving serious injury/death, and DUI.

This investigation is ongoing.