Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend during argument in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she was found dead in a northwest valley home on Wednesday night.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says 39-year-old Brandon Tenorio was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Police found Tenorio's girlfriend "suffering from serious trauma and apparent stab wounds" at a residence near Fort Apache and Gowan roads just before 8 p.m. Medical first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives' investigation determined Tenorio and the woman were arguing when he "stabbed and struck the victim with a blunt object."

During the argument, police say there was another person at the residence whom Tenorio prevented from leaving. That individual was able to get out of the residence and call police, which prompted the investigation and Tenorio's arrest.

The victim was not publicly identified as of this report.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.