Report: 'Voices' told Las Vegas man 'to kill, or be killed'; girlfriend died from stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 39-year-old Las Vegas man admitted to killing his girlfriend because he believed she was "setting him up" to be killed, a police report says from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Brandon Tenorio told detectives in an interview that he hit his girlfriend, Kourtney G., with a hammer on her head multiple times. Then, he said he stabbed her with a kitchen steak knife.

Tenorio is also accused of kidnapping his grandma. Police said she lived with her grandson and Kourtney.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas man accused of killing girlfriend during argument in northwest valley

The arrest report says she lived with the two at 3549 Mountain Valley Drive in the northwest valley. This is near W. Gowan and N. Fort Apache roads.

On Thursday night, Dec. 21, Tenorio's grandma told police she heard a loud thud in the 2-story home. She said she left her room and saw Brandon standing over Kourtney.

She told police she tried to get Brandon off of her, but he pushed her away. Then, the arrest report details her leaving the house through the garage, but Brandon drags her back inside, saying, "I'm not going to kill you."

After being dragged back inside, she told police that Brandon's attention went back to Kourtney, so she left the house again to call the police at a neighbor's house. The call was made around 7:58 p.m., and police arrived shortly after. The arrest report says Brandon exited the house with his hands up and had visible blood on his upper body.

According to the arrest report, he told police, "I did it, I killed her, she is dead, she is inside."

Officers entered the house, located Kourtney, and attempted CPR but were unsuccessful due to her severe injuries. Police said Kourtney was later pronounced deceased by UMC.

Tenorio was transported to LVMPD's HQ for an interview. According to the arrest report, he told police that he "hears voices in his head all the time." He says he hears, "It's time to kill or be killed."

That day, he told police he picked up Kourtney at Charleston and Sahara in the afternoon. He then drove home and told police he received a message from an app called Signal saying he needed to kill his grandma.

He told police there was no way to see the text because it was in "incognito" mode.

When the two were back home, the arrest report says Tenorio saw a gas truck parked outside, and he believed "they were out to get him" and that his girlfriend set him up to be killed.

Tenorio told Kourtney to leave. She asked for a ride to a shelter, but he refused to drive her.

He told police that Kourtney started to shine a flashlight out of a window to signal the gas guy to kill him. This was when he described hitting her head multiple times with a hammer.

The arrest report says this was when Tenorio's grandma tried to intervene and escape but was dragged back inside. Once they were back inside, Tenorio told police he saw Kourtney at the top of the stairs and tried to walk down, but she fell about halfway.

Tenorio said he stabbed Kourtney with the kitchen steak knife three times. He told police, "She was in pain, and he just wanted to make it stop."

After the stabbing, Tenorio told police he stopped to smoke a cigarette, and when he heard police arriving, he surrendered.

Tenorio is charged with kidnapping and open murder. He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center and booked accordingly. He's due for a status check on Thursday morning.