Las Vegas man accused of hate crime attack on neighbor slated for competency hearing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas man accused of a hate crime is headed to a competency hearing after a criminal complaint was formally filed against him.

Christian Lentz, 44, is accused of attacking Amadeo Quindara, his 75-year-old Asian American neighbor, in May.

The attack left Quindara with a black eye and deep cuts on his forehead. On surveillance footage from Quindara's Mountain's Edge home, Lentz can be heard telling Quindara he would "be on ventilator" and yelling racial slurs.

Quindara, an American and the son of a U.S. Army veteran, believes the attack was rooted in racism.

"He walked away and started talking, 'You should speak English. You should speak English, you Japanese,'" Quindara, who is of Filipino heritage, told Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt in a previous interview.

Lentz faces charges that include residential burglary and abuse of an elder person motivated by hate or bias toward the victim.

His competency hearing is now scheduled for July 21.

Lentz has been released on his own recognizance, with a no-contact order to stay away from Quindara.