Viral attack on Las Vegas Filipino American prompts 'Stop Asian Hate' rally

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a video showing an apparent attack of 75-year-old Filipino American Amadeo Quindara in May went viral, at least one hundred people came out to participate in a “Stop Asian Hate” rally in front of the Regional Justice Center.

“The first thing that came to mind was my dad,” said executive director of SEIU Local 1107 Grace Vergara-Mactal.

SEIU Local 1107 is a labor union representing healthcare and public workers in Nevada. Vergara-Mactal said the Filipino population makes up a big part of this sector.

Vergara-Mactal is Filipino American herself and said the video hit close to home.

“If it happened to Mr. Quindara, all I could think is what if it happened to my dad?” Said Vergara-Mactal.

Many like Vergara-Mactal echoed the same sentiment including Anzon Pablo, the high chief of Pacific Savagez. It’s a Pacific Islander motorcycle club all across the U.S.

“We’re here to support the community,” said Pablo. “Seeing what happened in the last few weeks really did strike a cord with us. Just seeing that it could’ve been one of my uncles or my dad or one of my relatives.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, hate crimes against Asian American Pacific Islanders skyrocketed since the pandemic began. In 2020, the FBI reported 279 incidents. In 2021, that number was 746. That’s a 167% increase.

“I think it’s sad in 2023, we’re still being treated as perpetual foreigners,” said Assemblyman Duy Nguyen.

Nguyễn represents District 8 which has the largest AAPI population in the state. He said it was important for him to come to the rally and speak up because he said this is a problem impacting everyone.

“This is not an Asian issue,” said Nguyen. “This is not a certain color of your skin issue. This is a basic human rights issue.”

The suspect in the attack 44-year-old Christian Lentz is scheduled to be back in court on July 3. Quindara said he is working on getting a restraining order against Lentz.