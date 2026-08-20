Las Vegas dog trainer arrested after bulldog dies of heat stroke, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are learning new details surrounding what led to the arrest of a Las Vegas man on charges related to animal abuse.

Michael Gordon Martenies faces a charge of willful/malicious torture/maim/kill an animal resulting in death.

It comes after the death of an English Bulldog named Taco in July of this year.

According to the arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13, Taco died of heat stroke after being taken home in a van with non-functioning rear air conditioning.

A necropsy at Hearts Alive Village confirmed the cause of death as disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and multisystem organ failure secondary to heat stroke, according to the report. The necropsy also reportedly determined the death to be “non-accidental.”

Martenies is the owner of Sit Means Sit Dog Training of Las Vegas, and police documents state he knew of Taco’s breathing issues before accepting him as a client. Not only was Taco a short-nosed breed, but he also had a respiratory condition and a scheduled surgery to correct it, according to the report.

While Martenies was operating with an animal handler’s permit, the white Ford Transit Van he used reportedly was not allowed to operate under that permit, meaning it had not undergone required inspections.

An official with Las Vegas Animal Protection Services said in the arrest report that the van would not have passed inspection and was not suitable for animal transport.

Investigators determined the van's rear climate control unit was not functioning, and front A/C airflow did not adequately reach the rear cargo area where Taco was kenneled, the report said.

Martenies is also alleged to have been operating in violation of his business license in multiple ways, including training at his residence beyond permitted limits and exceeding the allowed number of dogs on the property.

According to the report, when Taco arrived at his home, he was in severe distress — blue tongue, eyes bulging, unresponsive. Taco was reportedly taken to an emergency veterinarian, where he was pronounced dead.

Taco’s owner told detectives there was an initial delay in reporting because he was reluctant to have Taco undergo a necropsy. However, the family ultimately decided to come forward because they "felt that there must be accountability to prevent another animal from undergoing a similar experience."

Martenies turned himself in on Aug. 13.

