Las Vegas doctor sentenced for unlawfully distributing opioid medications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor has been sentenced for unlawfully distributing opioid medications.

Dr. William Alvear was indicted back in September 2020.

According to the indictment, from March to May 2020, Alvear gave out Hydrocodone and Alprazolam without a "legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice."

It also states that Alvear prescribed opioids when a patient offered to pay him in cash.

Both of those drugs are controlled substances with high risks of abuse and psychological or physical dependence, according to court records.

Last November, a jury convicted Alvear on eight separate counts for distributing the drugs.

Last month, Alvear was sentenced to 27 months, or just over two years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release and a $75,000 fine.

"The defendant put vulnerable patients at risk," said Spencer Evans, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Las Vegas Division. "The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state, and local partners to find and investigate practitioners in the medical community who target and victimize vulnerable populations."

You can report suspicious activities to the FBI Las Vegas field office by visiting their website here.