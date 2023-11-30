Las Vegas doctor convicted for 'unlawful distribution' of opioid medications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor could face prison time and a fine after being convicted of "unlawful distribution" of opioid medications.

According to the Justice Department, 68-year-old Dr. William Alvear gave out hydrocodone and alprazolam, which is the common brand name for Xanax, "without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice."

Investigators said hydrocodone is s Schedule II controlled substance and alprazolam is a Schedule IV controlled substance. Both have "high potential" for abuse and can lead to addiction.

On Tuesday, a jury convicted Alvear of three counts of distributing a controlled substance due to the hydrocodone. He was also convicted of five counts of distributing or dispensing a controlled substance due to the alprazolam.

Alvear is facing up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $1 million, and three years or supervised release. As of Thursday afternoon, the Justice Department hasn't announced when Alvear's sentencing hearing will be.