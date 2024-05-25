Las Vegas doctor found guilty in $2 million Medicare, Medicaid fraud scheme

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor has been found guilty for his role of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of nearly $2 million.

Dr. Eduardo Abellana was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States and receive kickbacks.

The 75-year-old referred medically unnecessary prescriptions to City Drugs, a Detroit pharmacy, for patients he had not treated in exchange for cash kickbacks paid by the owners of the pharmacy, according to court documents. Abellana and his co-conspirators caused nearly $2 million of loss to Medicare and Medicaid.

He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 25 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the conspiracy to commit health care fraud count and five years on the conspiracy to defraud the United States and receive kickbacks count.

The FBI, Justice Department, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General were part of the investigation of this case.