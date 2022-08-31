Las Vegas detectives searching for suspects linked to series of burglaries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects involved in a series of burglaries that have occurred throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

The suspects have been linked to 17 incidents since August 26, 2022.

These individuals break through the front glass doors of the businesses between the hours of 2:30-5:30 a.m. and target cash drawers and safes, before getting out of the business in a matter of minutes.

During these events, the suspects have been seen wearing black hoodie sweatshirts and blue jeans or black pants. The suspects have used three vehicles during the crime spree which include a grey two-door sedan, a white Jeep Patriot, and a black four-door sedan.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Patrol Investigative Section by phone at 702-828- 9455. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.