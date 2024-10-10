Las Vegas detective agrees to plea deal after pulling gun on driver

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective has agreed to plead guilty to pulling a gun on a driver after an apparent road rage altercation.

According to LVMPD officials, the incident happened on May 19, 2022, near Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive.

Court records state that Colin Snyder was driving through his neighborhood when Charlondria Evans almost hit his vehicle and was driving "in a reckless manner."

That's when Snyder went home, got out of his personal vehicle, put on a tactical body armor vest with an LVMPD badge and handgun on the front, and got into an LVMPD-issued undercover vehicle that was equipped with sirens and covert lights.

According to court documents, Snyder drove in the direction of Evans' home, spotted her, and turned on the vehicle's lights and sirens. After stopping the vehicle, Snyder got out and pointed a gun in her direction.

The two began arguing with Evans telling a friend to "call the police" and Snyder responded, "I am the police".

Snyder eventually got in his vehicle and drove away and court records state "no other police officers were notified or responding until [Evans and/or her friend] called 911, as defendant failed to contact dispatch for approximately 28 minutes after the altercation and only after hearing [their] call for service was broadcast over the radio."

LVMPD officials launched an investigation into the matter. On June 2, 2022, they announced that Snyder had violated the law and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Snyder was originally charged with three counts: one count of oppression under color of office and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

On Thursday, court records show Snyder changed his plea to guilty as part of a plea agreement.

Instead of facing three counts, he agreed to plead guilty to one count of oppression under color of office. The other two counts will be dismissed, according to court documents.

The agreement states that Snyder may be imprisoned at the Clark County Detention Center for "a period of not more than 364 days and that [he] may be fined up to $2,000."

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 14.

Snyder has been employed with LVMPD since 2016.

Following his arrest back in 2022, LVMPD officials said Snyder would be placed on unpaid administrative leave and have his police powers suspended. As of Thursday, that is still the case.