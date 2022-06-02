Las Vegas detective arrested after pulling gun on driver in apparent road rage altercation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested after pulling his gun on a driver after an apparent road rage altercation, department officials announced in a press statement.

Colin Snyder was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under the color of law.

According to LVMPD officials, Snyder was driving in the area of Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive on May 19 when he "got into an altercation over driving."

Afterward, Snyder drove his personal car back to his residence and returned to the scene in his unmarked police vehicle, officials said.

"The situation further escalated, and Snyder drew his firearm on the citizen," according to LVMPD.

An investigation determined the detective had violated the law, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Snyder was assigned to the LVMPD's Theft Crimes Bureau and has been with the department since 2016. Officials said he would have his police powers and pay suspended "pending the confirmation of charges."