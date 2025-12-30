Las Vegas business owner sentenced for Medicaid fraud after AG's investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas-based health provider and its owner were sentenced for Medicaid fraud.

Brothers Behavior Health LLC and its owner Isai Anaya-Estrada were convicted for of Submitting False Claims: Medicaid Fraud, a category “D” felony and Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records, a gross misdemeanor, respectively.

“My office will continue to take action against those who abuse the privilege of receiving taxpayer funds that are supposed to help provide much-needed healthcare services to Medicaid recipients," said Attorney General Aaron Ford. “My office will always endeavor to bring to justice all healthcare companies and their owners who engage in such fraudulent billing practices.”

The fraud happened between January 2021 and January 2023.

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit received a referral for overbilling for services by Brothers Behavioral. The investigation revealed that Anaya-Estrada submitted claims to Medicaid for services that were never provided. The investigation also showed Anaya-Estrada knew the services were not provided as billed to Medicaid.

Interviews with Medicaid recipients confirmed that the specific services allegedly provided by Brothers Behavioral’s providers were not provided to the Medicaid recipients.

Anaya-Estrada was sentenced to 364 days in jail, suspended, and placed on probation for one year. As part of the convictions, restitution was ordered for nearly $48,000 to be repaid to Medicaid for the fraudulently obtained funds.

Individuals or businesses convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation.