Lake Mead Park Rangers try to identify assault victim near Lake Mohave

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — The Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male assault victim who was camping near Lake Mohave on August 28.

A group of people assaulted the victim, a Hispanic man between 25-35 years old weighing 200-250 pounds. His injuries would have required medical attention.

The incident occurred along the shores of Lake Mohave's Nelson's Landing location, some 30 miles south of Boulder City, according to a press release.

Authorities said visitor information helps detectives and encourage anybody with knowledge about the attack or the victim to contact the ISB by calling (888) 653-0009.