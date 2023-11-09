Kingman man arrested for drive-by shooting

KINGMAN (KTNV) — An 18-year-old is facing charges for a drive-by shooting in Kingman.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Sept. 23 at 12:50 a.m. at a home on Freiday Lane.

Kingman Police Department officials said they had investigated a drive-by shooting in city limits on Sept. 22 and believed the shooting at the Freiday Lane address was in retaliation for that shooting.

On Wednesday, Mohave County officials said detectives had gathered "significant evidence" that led to Caelin Burks being identified as one of the shooters in the Freiday Lane drive-by. He was arrested and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detection Center.

He is facing First Degree Murder charges.