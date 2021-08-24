Watch
Judge says woman accused in 2 deaths incompetent for trial

Henderson Police Department
This undated Henderson Detention Center booking photo shows Rita Angelina Colon, 44, following her return in custody on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, from Peru to the Las Vegas area. Colon faces separate murder charges in Henderson, Nev., in the fatal stabbing of a retired UNLV professor in 2016, and in the stabbing death of her husband in 2005 in North Las Vegas. (Henderson Police Department via AP)
Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 20:31:45-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Clark County judge has found a woman accused of killing her husband in 2005 and a former college professor five years ago is incompetent to stand trial.

Rita Colon was ordered Friday to be held at a state-run maximum-security psychiatric facility until doctors determine she is fit to stand trial.

The 46-year-old fled to Peru after the death of former University of Nevada, Las Vegas, professor Leroy Pelton.

He was 77 when he was found dead in his Henderson home of stab wounds.

After Colon was charged with Pelton's death, her former brother-in-law called the police about her first husband's death and she was charged with killing him too. She has pleaded not guilty.

