Inmates distributed narcotics through laundry at Nye County Detention Center

Posted at 6:36 PM, Dec 07, 2022
(KTNV) — On Monday, Nye County Sheriff's Office detention deputies received information that inmates Clark and Allen, while assigned to an outside work detail, were smuggling narcotics into the Nye County Detention Center.  

An investigation was started immediately according to police. It was discovered that Clark and Allen were bringing heroin and methamphetamine into the detention center. They were then distributing it through inmates Lewis, Collins and Avila who were also inmate workers.

They were attempting to distribute the narcotics through the laundry distribution in the jail.

Inmates Kaylynn Elaine Copper, Austin Richard Collins, Larry Gregorio Avila, Bryan Keith, Lewis Justin, Eugene Connor, Matthew Ryan, Clark Joshua, David Allen, Nicolle Lynn, Mathans O’Ryan and Philip Ray were all arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and for their role in the conspiracy of distribution of a  controlled substance to a prisoner.

Police said those that were inmate workers lost their worker status and were charged with the new criminal charges.

