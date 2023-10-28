Illegal drug deal leads to shooting on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot and killed inside a vehicle near Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Thursday night at 11:44 p.m.

Police said whenever officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim had arranged a meeting with two people at an apartment complex down the street and was shot during a drug transaction. Both suspects ran away from the area before police arrived. Police said another person in the car with the victim drove to a nearby business to call police.

No further details have been released, as of Friday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.