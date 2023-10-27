Metro police investigate overnight homicide near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro police have shut down portions of Boulder Highway on Friday morning as they investigate an overnight homicide.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the homicide occurred in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, just south of Tropicana Avenue.

No further details were immediately available.

Officers initially shut down all lanes on Boulder Highway but have since reopened all northbound lanes.

KTNV will provide updates on this investigation as they become available.