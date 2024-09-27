Police: Teen murder suspect arrested for October 2023 shooting on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas homicide detectives have made an arrest as part of their investigation into the fatal shooting of Angel Solis in October 2023.

17-year-old Le'Quan Harrison was identified as a suspect after LVMPD homicide detectives linked an IP address to his phone number during an Instagram call between Solis and Harrison.

Harrison faces four felony charges: one Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon charge, and three Discharge of a Firearm into an Occupied Structure charges.

On Oct. 26, 2023, police responded to a homicide in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway. As part of law enforcement's months-long investigation, documents state this shooting involved a drug transaction that turned violent.

Detectives said on the night of the shooting, the suspect and Solis called each other before initiating a marijuana deal at the Sportsman's Royal Manor apartment complex on Boulder Highway.

Witness reports and surveillance footage at the apartments matched the general description of the suspect, detectives say, and a search warrant of Harrison's residence and car further corroborated this after they found firearm-related accessories and similar clothing worn by the shooter. Harrison was taken into custody.

When detectives interviewed Harrison with his mother present, they said his story kept changing. He was later released out of police custody.

Investigators later obtained a search warrant of Harrison's iPhone where they said an IP address matched with his phone number used to communicate with Solis prior to the shooting, and messages on Instagram between him, Solis, and other parties indicated Harrison was the shooting suspect.

Detectives said during Harrison's interview, he admitted to being present at the location of the shooting and he gave specific details that were not released publicly.

In an arrest warrant, it states, "Messages were located in Harrison’s phone asking if everyone was 'good' and talking about getting rid of a gun the morning after the shooting."

The arrest warrant for the suspect was issued on May 9, 2024. Harrison was arrested without incident on Sept. 19, 2024, while he was attending night school.

He has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on four felony charges.