Human trafficking task force arrests 5 during vice operation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas authorities say an undercover operation conducted on April 10 by the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force resulted in five prostitution-related arrests.

Detectives arrested Daryl Williams, 24, Jarell Jones, 38, Semaj Spencer, 26 and Tramell Huff, 47, for pandering.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives also says they arrested Patrick Stauffenberuffg, 22, for loitering for prostitution and obstructing a public officer.

All five were booked into the Clark County Detention Center, according to LVMPD.

“As an agency and task force, we are committed to bringing justice to those who prey upon our vulnerable population,” said LVMPD Vice Lieutenant William Matchko. “Through overt and covert operations, the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force will continue the battle against all forms of human trafficking.”

The Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the FBI and includes detectives from the LVMPD.