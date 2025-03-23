Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious' death after body is found near north end of the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Homicide detectives are investigating a "suspicious" death after a man was found deceased in a vacant lot near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro said they received the call on Saturday around 8:11 a.m. to the 2100 block of Paradise Road.

Responding patrol officers arrived and found the man unresponsive. When medical responders arrived they pronounced him dead, according to Metro.

Crime Scene Investigators determined the death "suspicious in nature" after their documentation of the scene, prompting homicide detectives to take over the investigation. Later on, the Clark County coroner's office discovered the male was suffering from possible blunt force injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

