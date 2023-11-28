Henderson police make arrest in connection with June shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is in custody following a shooting that happened earlier this year in Henderson.

According to Henderson police, the incident happened on June 15 in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive.

Investigators determine an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable, identified as 64-year-old Craig Dahlheimer, fired one round at a silver Honda Civic that had four white males inside.

Police said on Monday, Dahlheimer surrendered himself to Henderson detectives and was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on the following charges.



1 count of child abuse/neglect

1 count of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle

1 count of oppression under the color of office with the threat of force

5 counts of assault with a deadly weapon

Henderson police said because this is an open investigation, no further details will be released, as of Tuesday.

Meantime, police are still asking for the public's help to identify other subjects that may have been involved. The photos that have been released describe the subject as a white man in his late teens or early 20s. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call HPD's Investigation Services Division at 702-267-4897 and reference HPD DR#23-11498.

Henderson Police Department

