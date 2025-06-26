Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting in east valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning.
Details are limited, but Henderson Police have confirmed it happened in the area of Florrie Avenue and Viking Road, between I-11 and Boulder Highway.
This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information is made available.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
