Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting in east valley

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Thursday morning.

Details are limited, but Henderson Police have confirmed it happened in the area of Florrie Avenue and Viking Road, between I-11 and Boulder Highway.

This is a developing story. We will update this report as more information is made available.

