Henderson police investigating hit-and-run crash involving SUV and person walking

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to northbound Boulder Highway near Sunset Road regarding a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian collision at about 7:15 p.m. on Mar. 13.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows a pedestrian crossing eastbound through Boulder Highway near Sunset Road was struck by a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound on Boulder Highway.

According to police the vehicle initially pulled over, however, then fled the scene.

Police have no further information on the vehicle, other than it is said to have heavy front-right damage.

The adult female crossing the road was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Northbound Boulder Highway at Sunset Road is expected to be closed for the next 2-4 hours while the investigation continues.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.