Henderson man arrested after attempting to rob a bank

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson man has been arrested and is facing charges after attempting to rob a bank this weekend.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday in the 600 block of Mall Ring Circle.

When officers arrived, investigators said 34-year-old Joseph May was still inside the bank with other customers and employees.

Police said May originally refused to come out of the building. However, he did eventually leave the bank but "refused to comply with multiple verbal commands" issued by officers. Police said officers used "less than lethal tools" to take May into custody.

According to Henderson police, May was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is facing multiple charges including burglary of a business, six counts of first degree kidnapping, attempted robbery, and resisting arrest.

No citizens or officers were injured in this incident.

Court records state that May has pleaded not guilty and a preliminary trial date has been set for Dec. 18, 2023.