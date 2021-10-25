Watch
Henderson man arrested after barricade, domestic disturbance call

Henderson Police Department
Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 25, 2021
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police have arrested a man after an incident took place in the Anthem Country Club Sunday night.

Authorities say they were called to the 2200 block of Pacini Court, near Anthem Parkway and Reunion Drive, at about 4:55 p.m. in reference to a possible gunshot being fired.

Preliminary details indicated that a domestic disturbance occurred and that a person was possibly armed, barricaded inside a home.

SWAT was also called to the scene.

The HPD later identified the person as Darryl Sanders, 58, who was taken into custody without incident at about 11:30 p.m.

Sanders is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported, according to Henderson police.

