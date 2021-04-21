Friends find woman shot inside apartment on Wigwam Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On April 19 at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence located in the 2400 block of West Wigwam Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard for a report of a deceased female.

Officers arrived and were directed to a room where a woman was found shot to death.

The investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Section indicates the victim had not been heard from in a few days. Some friends went over to the victim’s residence to check on her and found her deceased.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.