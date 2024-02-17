Four drug dealers arrested after selling 70 pounds of meth to undercover agents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four drug dealers are off of Las Vegas streets after selling 70 pounds of methamphetamine to undercover agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to court documents, the four men have been identified as Jorge Villanueva, David C. Gallegos, Fernando Beltran, and Francisco J. Bojorquez.

Documents state in January, a confidential source informed DEA investigators that Villanueva was involved in distributing meth in Las Vegas. On Jan. 10, 2024, the source coordinated a purchase between an undercover officer and Villanueva for about three pound of meth for $3,300.

Villanueva then met the source and officer just south of the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets.

Investigators doing surveillance spotted a Toyota SUV arrive at a nearby Chevron gas station driven by Beltran and Villanueva was in the passenger seat. That's when a black Mercedes with California plates arrived. Police state Bojorquez got out of the Mercedes, removed a dark colored bag, and put it into the back of Villanueva's vehicle.

According to court documents, Villanueva then approached the undercover officer, put the bag in the back of the officer's vehicle, took the money, got back in his vehicle and drove away.

When officers looked in the bag, they found 10 clear plastic bags containing meth. However, when they weighed the substance, they found it was 10 pounds and not the three pounds, which was agreed upon.

Court documents state the officer told Villanueva about the extra meth and Villanueva texted them back saying "It was a bad understanding and don't know why the driver brought those 10 but don't worry about it. [You] don't owe me nothing. I got it."

On Feb. 12, 2024, the officer contacted Villanueva to buy 60 pounds of meth for $1,100 per pound. They agreed to meet at a Jack In The Box, located at 3680 Blue Diamond Road.

This time, investigators saw the same black Mercedes and Bojorquez pull up as well as an Infiniti sedan, driven by Gallegos.

After they handed over the drugs to undercover officer, the officer signaled the nearby arrest team to take the four men into custody. All four were arrested and are facing multiple charges, including distribution of a controlled substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.