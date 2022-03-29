FBI offers $10K reward for information in Nevada woman's disappearance

(KTNV) — The FBI's Las Vegas field office is offering up to $10,000 in reward money for information leading to the location of Naomi Christine Irion, who's been missing since March 12.

The search for the missing 18-year-old continues after police say she was kidnapped on March 12 in Fernley, a town approximately 30 miles east of Reno.

Update: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the location of Naomi Christine Irion. Law enforcement continues to search for 18-year-old Naomi, kidnapped from Fernley, NV on 3/12/22:

Tips: https://t.co/vfFWaoNFA5 pic.twitter.com/upjvZjAFBG — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) March 28, 2022

Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced they had arrested 41-year-old Troy Driver in connection with Irion's disappearance. Driver is being held on kidnapping charges.

On the morning of her abduction, Irion was in the parking lot of a Walmart waiting for a shuttle that would take her to work. Officials believe she was taken at approximately 5:25 a.m.

Surveillance video showed a man open the driver's side door of Irion's car, officials said previously. Whatever he said to her, officials believe it convinced her to move from the driver's seat to the passenger seat, and she was driven away from the lot.

Her car was recovered three days later in an industrial park, and officials said evidence inside it suggested a crime had been committed.

Irion is still missing, and Lyon County Sheriff's officials said their investigation into her disappearance is "very active."

"Naomi has still not been located and we are continuing to search for her and information," the sheriff's office stated in a press release.

Irion stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs between 230 and 250 pounds, according to the FBI. Her hair is naturally brown, but has been dyed black. Her eyes are green, and officials note one eye has brown coloring in it. Irion also has a septum piercing and a tattoo of a smiley face on her right ankle.

She was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic work shirt, a gray cardigan, gray pants, and brown boots.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office Photos show Naomi Irion the morning she was last seen.

Anyone with information about Irion's whereabouts can submit a tip through the FBI's website here, or contact the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620. Tips can also be made through Secret Witness of Nevada at 775-322-4900.

Driver is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday for a bail hearing at the Canal Township Justice Court, officials said.