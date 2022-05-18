Suspects in 'targeted' home invasion murder in Las Vegas identified; FBI offers $20K reward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of two fugitives wanted in connection with a fatal home invasion robbery in southwest Las Vegas.

The FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced the reward in a joint press conference on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement are trying to locate three people suspected in a home invasion murder in the southwest part of the Las Vegas valley in March.

One suspect, 18-year-old Kamari Oliver, was identified and apprehended on March 28, Las Vegas police announced previously.

Now, the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Christina Schultz and Michael Overton, along with one other identified person.

Lt. Ray Spencer said Schultz arranged what police called a "targeted robbery" of a home in the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue (near Torrey Pines Drive and Robindale Road) on March 25.

Police were called to the home on a report of shots fired and found a woman in her 20s dead inside. The victim lived at the home with her boyfriend and another woman, Spencer said previously.

The day of the home invasion, the victim's boyfriend left to go to the store. When he returned, he told police there were three men and a white Mercedes sedan in his driveway. The men tried to get away and the boyfriend chased them in his car, ramming into the Mercedes as he tried to stop them.

The driver got out of the car and several gunshots were fired, police said. The suspects fled the scene in different directions. The two men sought by police — Michael Overton and the unidentified suspect — were last seen running northbound on Torrey Pines Drive, Spencer said on Wednesday.

Investigators now believe the robbery was arranged by Schultz, who had visited the home before, Spencer said. The victims were apparently targeted because Schultz learned there was "expensive jewelry" inside the home.

There is a "very high chance" Schultz and Overton have fled the state, Spencer said. Investigators have some information to indicate they may have gone to the East Coast, but police "don't know if that's accurate," he explained.

Anyone with information about Schultz and Overton's whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.