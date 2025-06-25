FBI Las Vegas offers $1K reward for help finding person who 'defaced' federal building

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI Las Vegas is asking the public for help in identifying a person suspected of defacing federal property.

The agency is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps them locate the person who defaced federal buildings at 501 S. Las Vegas Blvd. on June 11.

In a social media post, the FBI's Las Vegas field office shared multiple images of the person they're looking for. Investigators say the person pictured "was seen spray painting federal property."

Do you recognize this person? The FBI offers a reward of up to $1,000 for info leading to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspect responsible for the defacement Federal Buildings located at 501 South Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Nevada, on the evening of June 11, 2025. pic.twitter.com/B4LBLwX61u — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) June 25, 2025

In one of the photos, the person sought by the FBI is carrying a sign that appears to read "F— ICE."

June 11 was the day hundreds of people converged in downtown Las Vegas to participate in anti-ICE protests that were ultimately deemed "unlawful" by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The protests ended with 94 people arrested and seven cited.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), the local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.