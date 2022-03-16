Father arrested for murder of 5-year-old son in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 33-year-old man is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Henderson on Wednesday morning, according to the city's police department.

Henderson Police announced the arrest of Gerald Oglesby for open murder.

Officers were called to the area of Center Street and Burkholder Boulevard at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports that a 5-year-old child was unconscious and not breathing.

First responders tried to revive the child, "but the victim was beyond help and was pronounced deceased on scene," police stated.

No further details were publicly released at the time of this report. Police said their investigation into the child's death is ongoing.

Police said anyone with information in this case should call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911 or dial 311. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.