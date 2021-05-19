Drugs bearing former President Obama's image found during Las Vegas drug bust

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says its Convention Center Area Command team along with its narcotics unit executed a successful drug bust off the Strip.
Two illegal guns, about 800 grams of marijuana, 62 grams of ecstasy, and other drugs were found during the bust.
Some of the drugs found had the image of former President Barack Obama on them.
The @LVMPDCCAC team worked with our narcotics unit to execute a successful drug bust off the Strip. Two illegal guns, illicit 💵 & approximately 800g of marijuana, 62g in ecstasy, & a bunch of other drugs were recovered. #LVMPD #KeepingVegasSafe #Police #DrugBust #VegasCops pic.twitter.com/W8UHThbKsP— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) May 19, 2021