Driver arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a fatal crash on Las Vegas Boulevard Tuesday.

It happened in the area of Owens Avenue and Main Street.

North Las Vegas Police said officers responded around 1:46 a.m. to the report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found a woman on the sidewalk with critical injuries. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Authorities said a 2006 beige Honda Accord was speeding west on Owens, and that due to stopped traffic, the driver swerved, lost control near Owens and Main, and traveled into eastbound lanes going the wrong way.

The car hit the pedestrian on the sidewalk, as well as a power box and a light pole.

Police said the driver and passenger ran from the car but later returned to the scene. They both appeared under the influence, and the driver was arrested on charges including DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

